Who knew The Kid Laroi was such a big Challengers fan? Okay, that might be a reach on my part, but it’s hard to watch the Australian star’s new video for “She Don’t Need To Know” without thinking of Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 film.

As both the video and the movie depict love triangles revolving around tennis players, it’s easy to make the comparison. Of course, being a sex symbol himself, The Kid Laroi flips the movie’s dynamic, placing himself as the male star torn between two hot women, played by the Gossip Girl reboot’s Anna Van Patten and OG sex symbol Carmen Electra (!). There’s also a touch of the video for Fountains Of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom,” as Electra appears to be portraying Van Patten’s cougar of a matriarch, flirting with The Kid Laroi in the background of all his activities with the more age appropriate paramour.

In real life, though, The Kid Laroi has been romantically linked with fellow pop star Tate McRae, who he said “inspires” him in an interview earlier this year. “She’s the hardest working artist I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said. “And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend. Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that — and really attractive as well.” Let’s hope her mom is the opposite of Carmen’s character here.

Watch The Kid Laroi’s “She Don’t Need To Know” video above.