The Kid Laroi Admits ‘All I Want Is You’ In His Wistful New Single

The Kid Laroi’s last two singles, “Aperol Spritz” and “Slow It Down,” were forward and frisky advances from a Don Juan-styled playboy on the prowl for female companionship. But on his latest single, “All I Want Is You,” he takes a different, more earnest tack (perhaps inspired by his relationship with girlfriend Tate McRae?), injecting a bit of yearning and introspection into the wistful, Clams Casino-produced ballad. “All I Want Is You” is Laroi’s first single of 2025, setting the table for a year defined more by romance than ruthless lust.

The budding Aussie superstar is a little over 18 months removed from the release of his debut album, The First Time, and a little under a year from its deluxe edition, which dropped last summer. It was on a song from that deluxe, “Nights Like This Pt 2,” that Laroi first collaborated with Clams Casino; their reunion spells promising things for Laroi’s upcoming follow-up. While he hasn’t shared very much information about the next project, on Twitter (which I am never calling “X,” be serious) he did offer a vague description: “album crazy. trust.” Does that mean he’s all wrapped up or still in the process of recording? Who knows, but for now “All I Want Is You” is an appetizing preview of what’s to come.

Listen to “All I Want Is You” by The Kid Laroi above.