The ‘New’ Taylor Swift Is Done With Boys And Tired Of Your Bro Jokes

Taylor Swift has reached the point in her career that every pop star gets to eventually: “the reinvention.” It happened to Britney, it DEFINITELY happened to Miley, and now it’s happening for Swift, whose new Rolling Stone profile functions as a sort-of coming out party. It’s a canny PR move, and Swift, whose “reinvention” mostly involves no boys and no country music, comes across exceedingly well.
Especially when she’s telling people to screw off.
“I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of a national pastime,” Swift says. “And I’m just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore. I don’t like seeing slide shows of guys I’ve apparently dated. I don’t like giving comedians the opportunity to make jokes about me at awards shows. I don’t like it when headlines read ‘Careful, Bro, She’ll Write a Song About You,’ because it trivializes my work. And most of all, I don’t like how all these factors add up to build the pressure so high in a new relationship that it gets snuffed out before it even has a chance to start. And so,” she says, “I just don’t date.” (Via)
Be sure to stick around until the end of the profile, where we meet one of Swift’s bodyguards, “a former Marine Corps anti-terrorism specialist” who briefs her on a swarm of teenage fans the way he might have the president about Saddam.
“OK, we’ve got a six-minute walk to the exit. Twitter is going like wildfire, so some of the more obsessive fans…” He trails off. “We’re just gonna close the gap on you and keep them back.” (Via)
Swift’s response to the horde: blast Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” on her iPhone.
Hi, I’m Taylor Swift. I make every one of my songs about my (ex)boyfriends. But don’t talk or joke about said boyfriends. It’s none of your business.
“It trivializes my work. Like ‘You’re not Sorry’, ‘Stay Stay Stay’ and ‘Teardrops on my Guitar.'”
“I don’t like it when headlines read ‘Careful, Bro, She’ll Write a Song About You,’ because it trivializes my work.”
I’m guessing her “work” trivializes her work. I don’t listen to her though, so maybe she’s a really talented songwriter with poignant lyrics that are deeply personal, yet universally relatable. But I’m pretty sure they’re just about drinking diet coke or something.
It was a pretty interesting interview. Paranoia is a theme that keeps coming up– about janitors paid by TMZ, about her apartment being bugged (right?– that’s what I got out of the ‘will only listen to the new tracks on headphones’ bit), about looking out for cameras when she’s changing, about crazy people hearing messages in her songs. It’s a good thing– but kind of surprising– she can still shake it off (pun intended) by putting on a song.
I’m looking forward to the new album. And I don’t give a shit who any of the songs are about. It might be interesting on a TMZ level, but a good song is a good song. “All Too Well,” for instance, has some great turns of phrase, whether it’s about Jake Gyllenhaal or not.
