The Problem With Warpaint Calling Beyoncé A ‘Slut’

Indie pop foursome Warpaint are currently on the road, playing their own headlining dates and opening for the National, and along the way, they spoke to Q Magazine about the “hyper-sexualisation” of mainstream music. Here’s vocalist/guitarist Theresa Wayman with some words she’d later regret:

“She [Rihanna] has an insane voice, she could’ve done something so much more stuble and artful,” suggests the Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman, who also was dismayed by Beyonce’s recent adoption of twerking. “It just gets worse,” she adds. “Every song on Beyonce’s last album has her basically looking like a slut and she does not need to do that. She’s gorgeous and so f*cking talented. And they all take it as women’s liberation!” (Via)

The Beyoncé statement is a weird one to make. One of the reasons why her surprise self-titled album felt so exciting and original was because it was all about what it’s like to have “married sex,” so to speak. Calling anyone a slut is a no-no, but it’s ESPECIALLY regrettable when the person you’re criticizing is doing It with her husband. Jay Z’s got a lot of problems, but Beyoncé being a “slut” isn’t one of them.

Via Q Magazine