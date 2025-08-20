‘The Vince Staples Show’ Will Return For Season Two In November

It has been way over a year since The Vince Staples Show came along and rewrote the book on rapper-led comedy series. We knew the show was a success, between being renewed for a second season by Netflix three months after its premiere, and those comparisons to Atlanta, another groundbreaking show created by a rapper.

But what we didn’t know was exactly when that second season would arrive. Thanks to the nature of the streaming model, anything resembling a set production-to-air schedule has gone the way of the dodo, and Vince himself has never been one of those “constant progress report” sorts of entertainers. When he does have something, though, he lets us know… and he officially has something: a release date for season 2 of The Vince Staples Show.

There wasn’t much to his announcement, just a screenshot and the release date — November 6th — but judging from the still, it certainly looks like the show will continue to present Vince’s off-kilter humor. Also, he’s got a beard now, which is cool. He also reposted Netflix’s announcement, which bears a synopsis: “In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.”

The Netflix post has a few more screenshots, with Vince driving his mom somewhere with a distressed look on both their faces, and Vince at a creepy, Ivy League-ish dinner party. Hopefully, the extra time away will result in more episodes than season one’s five-part run; we’ll find out in November.