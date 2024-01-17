The First Trailer For ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Captures A Day In The Life Of The Long Beach Rapper

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Vince Staples Show, depicting a day in the life of the Long Beach rapper. Scenes from the show that it previews include a chase through the Del Amo Swap Meet, a greedy uncle asking for money at a picnic, and a confrontation with a water park mascot. Oh, and Vince gets recognized during a Dead Presidents-inspired bank robbery. The man lives a fascinating life.

The Vince Staples Show, which is billed for release on February 15, continues the series of slice-of-life vignettes from the original YouTube episodes, which find the “Magic” rapper caught up in all sorts of misadventures in and around his hometown. In the original episodes, a trip to the barbershop turns into a gang fight, while Vince seeks refuge and wisdom from his hero Ray J as his angry girlfriend seeks a confrontation.

The show initially debuted in 2019, and in 2022, Netflix announced its partnership with Staples to bring the show to the service. The delay might have been troublesome for some fans, but it did give Staples a chance to raise his public profile and hone his already quite sharp comedy chops. Since then, he’s released a pair of albums that hewed more closely to convention and put him on the Billboard charts, and appeared in a guest role on the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary, making him more of a household name.

The Vince Staples Show will stream on Netflix on 2/15.