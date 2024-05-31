vince staples
Vince Staples’ Wish Came True As Netflix Renews ‘The Vince Staples Show’ For A Second Season

After landing a recurring role in Abbott Elementary, Vince Staples kept his acting momentum going with Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show. The series was well-received, with a response that has now prompted Netflix to give the program a second season, it was officially confirmed yesterday (May 30).

Staples said in a statement (as Variety reports), “The ‘Vince Staples Show’ is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

Netflix and Staples also teased/confirmed the news on social media with straightforward posts.

It would appear that Staples calling his fans to action has worked: In February, in response to a fan asking for more episodes, Staples tweeted, “Netflix didn’t buy anymore episodes so make sure you hit that double thumbs up. Peer pressure works and I’m tryna re up.”

In an Uproxx interview from that month, Staples said, “Hopefully, it performs well and we are able to keep it going. That’s kind of how we got situated over here with Netflix, and I think it came out good. I feel like no matter how it ends up, we gave a round story and gave it some closure, some context. So I think we’ll be good either way.”

