The Weeknd Announces ‘After Hours Nightmare,’ A Haunted House Experience At Universal Studios

Fans of The Weeknd have described his earlier sounds as “haunted strip club music.” While this may be a fair assessment, the singer has announced he will be taking his music to the realm of haunted houses. Beginning this September, The Weeknd will launch “After Hours Nightmare,” a series of Universal Studios parks’ Halloween Horror Nights series.

The houses will take inspiration from The Weeknd’s After Hours album era and will be set to music from the album. According to a press release, visitors to either of the haunted houses at Universal Studios in Orlando or Universal Studios in Hollywood will be “stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist.”

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” said The Weeknd in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

“After Hours Nightmare” kicks off September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Check out the official teaser above.

