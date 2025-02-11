The 2025 Grammys were stacked, with one of the standout moments being The Weeknd ending his boycott and returning to give a performance of “Cry For Me.” He’s not finished with the song yet, as today (February 11), he released a new video for the Hurry Up Tomorrow highlight.

In the latest from his apparent farewell era, The Weeknd is primarily a shadowy figure amid abstract imagery (aside from some vivid imagery of crying stuff other than tears). HE sings on the chorus, “And I hope you cry for me like I cry for you / Every night for you, take it easy on me, baby / ‘Cause I tried with you, saw my life with you / End of time with you, now we’re strangers.”

This is coming off a big past few days for The Weeknd, even aside from the Grammys. It was announced this past weekend that Hurry Up Tomorrow debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it his fifth chart-topper, earning the largest week for any album since Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department thanks to 490,500 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, the nominations for the Juno Awards (essentially Canada’s Grammys) were announced today, and The Weeknd earned four nods.

Watch the “Cry For Me” video above.