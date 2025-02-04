Abel Tesfaye — better known as The Weeknd (for now) — technically made his acting debut in 2019 with a role as himself in Uncut Gems. But he’ll truly showcase his acting chops with his starring role in Hurry Up Tomorrow. Named after his new album and co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the film was also co-written by Tesfaye with Reza Fahim and director Trey Edward Shults. The newly released trailer gives us our first look at the film, which has been kept largely under wraps ’til now.

The logline for the film reads: “A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.” That makes it sound like Abel’s feature debut won’t stray too far from semi-autobiographical roles like those in Uncut Gems or his doomed HBO series The Idol, while still operating very much in the lane of the psychological thriller it’s billed as. With a long list of musical videos inspired by the genre, Hurry Up Tomorrow feels like it could be the perfect vehicle to launch the next phase of Abel’s career.

Watch the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow up top.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters on 5/16.