the weeknd avatar way of water 2022
Getty Image
Music

The Weeknd Revealed He’s ‘Been In The Studio’ Working On New Music Amid Oscars Buzz

The Weeknd just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, but it looks like a new era may soon be upon us. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he has begun working on new music.

“I’ve definitely been inspired,” he said. “I’ve been in the studio.”

Earlier in the interview, he shared that this bout of inspiration has been largely in part to being placed on the shortlist for the upcoming Academy Awards. His song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which was used as the theme for Avatar: The Way Of Water.

“I feel honored to be part of that list,” he said. “Any kind of recognition for it feels like a blessing.”

The original Avatar premiered in 2009, which The Weeknd said was a dark time in his life. At the time, he had dropped out of high school and wasn’t sure where his musical endeavors.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to live to see tomorrow,” he said. “And I remember I somehow got to see the film in theaters. I don’t know how I got in. It was such an escape from my real life that the film is tattooed in my brain.”

Landing his song in the second movie sure feels like a full-circle moment for the pop star.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
×