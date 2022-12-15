The Weeknd Sets Off ‘Avatar 2’s Release With The Uplifting ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’

The Weeknd’s Avatar 2: The Way Of Water soundtrack single “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” is now available to stream after being teased a few weeks ago.

It’s a big, dramatic, epic song, full of tribal chants and drums, soaring strings, and emotive, uplifting lyrics — as befits the centerpiece song of the big, dramatic, epic comeback sequel of a big, dramatic, epic hit movie from visionary director James Cameron. Thematically, it follows what we know of the movie’s plot so far, emphasizing loyalty, togetherness, and faith in the connections between people to overcome any obstacle. That appears to be what the film’s protagonists will be relying on as militaristic factions pursue the Na’vi implant Jake Sully and his family across the surface of Pandora — and apparently, into its oceans.

As for Abel himself, he recently wrapped the North American leg of his world tour after avoiding disaster when his voice gave out during his Los Angeles show. He’ll be headed overseas for the European swing next summer. Meanwhile, he said he’s been contemplating pulling his 2012 compilation Trilogy from streamers, citing a desire to replace it with the breakout mixtapes (House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence) of which it was comprised. Certainly, it’d be a fun way to get fans of his over-the-top pop-leaning output from the past few years familiar with the drugged-out, ominous vibes he once embraced. Who’d ever have thought that guy would be contributing to an Avatar soundtrack (or that Avatar would have a sequel)?

Check out “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” above.