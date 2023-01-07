The Weeknd‘s fifth studio album, Dawn FM turned one today (January 7). A year ago, the album was released after very little promotion, as The Weeknd wanted fans to hear the album as a cohesive body of work. During the album’s life cycle, songs like “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “Out Of Time,” and “Best Friends,” garnered enough popularity for them to become singles and fan favorites. Today, to celebrate the album’s anniversary, The Weeknd shared the video for “Is There Someone Else.”

In the video, he is seen peeking a woman as she dances seductively through a window. The woman then sneaks away, leading him to continue his search for her, by way of cameras and telescopes.

“Is there someone else or not? / ‘Cause I wanna keep you close / I don’t wanna lose my spot / ‘Cause I need to know / If you’re hurting him, or you’re hurting me / If I ain’t with you, I don’t wanna be / Is there someone else or not?,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Shortly after the release of Dawn FM, The Weeknd took to Twitter and implied that the album was part of a new trilogy.

“I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?,” he said.

i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022

It appears that a new era may imminent. Earlier this week, he seemingly teased that the next chapter may arrive soon, saying, “we’re just getting started…”

In the meantime, you can check out the video for “Is There Someone Else” above.