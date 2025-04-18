The Weeknd Drops A Cinematic ‘Drive’ Video Co-Starring Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd’s current project Hurry Up Tomorrow is a major production. There’s the album that dropped in January, of course, but there’s also the upcoming film of the same name that’s set to arrive in May. The Weeknd stars alongside Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and the latter appears alongside The Weeknd in his new video for “Drive.”

The clip, naturally, is cinematic, and full of highs and lows. The video sees The Weeknd and Ortega smiling as they enjoy a Ferris wheel together, but elsewhere, The Weeknd is full of emotion in a bathtub with a dangerously high water level. The visual is directed by Trey Edward Shults, who’s also the Hurry Up Tomorrow director.

A recent trailer for the film hinted at some inner turmoil for The Weeknd’s character, with Ortega telling him, “I know this is really intense, but I’m not trying to hurt you. You are hurting yourself and you are hurting everyone around you… something has to change.”

Notable, given recent news, the the Ferris wheel featured in the video. Yesterday (April 17), The Weeknd teased something going on at the upcoming second weekend of Coachella 2025: a “Ferris wheel takeover,” although it’s not currently clear exactly what that will entail. Whatever it is, it’ll be active on April 18, 19, and 20.

Watch the “Drive” video above.