Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are the headliners for Coachella this year, and they all took the stage for the first weekend. Now, weekend 2 is coming up, but it looks like it’ll be more like Weeknd 2, as The Weeknd is teasing… something.
On Instagram last night (April 16), The Weeknd teased a “Ferris wheel takeover,” having something to do with his upcoming album and/or film Hurry Up Tomorrow, for April 18, 19, and 20. “SEE YOU IN THE DESERT,” he wrote in the caption. He has yet to offer any clarity on just what specifically a “Ferris wheel takeover” will entail.
Either way, this will be his first Coachella appearance in a couple years, since he was a special guest during Metro Boomin’s set in 2023. He was previously a headliner in 2022 (alongside Swedish House Mafia) and 2018.
As for things we know more about, The Weeknd recently announced a new run of After Hours Til Dawn tour dates for North America that launch in May. Check them out below.
The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour Dates: After Hours Til Dawn
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/25 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
06/26 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
* without Playboi Carti