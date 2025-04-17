Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are the headliners for Coachella this year, and they all took the stage for the first weekend. Now, weekend 2 is coming up, but it looks like it’ll be more like Weeknd 2, as The Weeknd is teasing… something.

On Instagram last night (April 16), The Weeknd teased a “Ferris wheel takeover,” having something to do with his upcoming album and/or film Hurry Up Tomorrow, for April 18, 19, and 20. “SEE YOU IN THE DESERT,” he wrote in the caption. He has yet to offer any clarity on just what specifically a “Ferris wheel takeover” will entail.

Either way, this will be his first Coachella appearance in a couple years, since he was a special guest during Metro Boomin’s set in 2023. He was previously a headliner in 2022 (alongside Swedish House Mafia) and 2018.

As for things we know more about, The Weeknd recently announced a new run of After Hours Til Dawn tour dates for North America that launch in May. Check them out below.