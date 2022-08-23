After The Weeknd‘s show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night, a large fire erupted outside of the venue, as reported by Variety. Fans noticed the fire and immediately shared pictures on social media, wasting no time before making “the concert was on fire” jokes.

While no injuries or deaths were reported, a vehicle containing fan merchandise had caught fire in the parking lot. Photos shared on social media have indicated that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

At the time of writing, The Weeknd had not yet commented on the destruction of the merch vehicle, however, he appears to be in good spirits, taking to Twitter to say that he’s looking forward to his next stop on the “After Hours Until Dawn” tour in Vancouver.

look how beautiful you were LAS VEGAS! a night i’ll cherish forever. next stop … VANCOUVER 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/W1iRy1WtW7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 22, 2022

Additionally, he has several projects in the works, including an upcoming series for HBO called The Idol. While we don’t have a premiere date for The Idol yet, he has played trailers and teasers for the show during his tour stops, building up anticipation for the upcoming series, which he also developed alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

He also is set to release a new single called “Sci-Fi” with Grimes soon, which she described as “a trip” in an interview with Vogue China, as translated by fans and reported by NME.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour is set to continue until September 22, where he will conclude the run at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.