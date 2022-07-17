The Weeknd Shares A New Trailer From His Upcoming HBO Show, ‘The Idol’

Last summer, The Weeknd announced a new show with HBO called The Idol. The series is co-created and co-executive produced with Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and the six-episode show is “set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol”. A little over a year after the show was announced, The Weeknd has now shared a new trailer for it. The 90-second clip features The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, who both star in The Idol, as they go through chaotic moments at a mansion, out in the city, and more.

The road towards The Idol hasn’t been entirely smooth. Back in April, HBO announced that the series would undergo an overhaul due to the decision to head in a “new creative direction.” In a statement, HBO wrote, “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.” Three months after that update was shared, the series’ cast now includes Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, Juliebeth Gonzalez, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, and more.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming show, which does not have a release date yet, in the video above.