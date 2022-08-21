HBO Drops A Star-Studded New Trailer For ‘The Idol,’ With The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, And More

HBO has revealed another trailer for its upcoming series, The Idol. The series will tell the story of “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” according to a statement.

In the latest trailer, which says the series is spawned from “the gutters of Hollywood,” Lily Rose Depp seemingly appears as a pop star named Jocelyn, as she storms through a record label office, exercises in her mansion, parties in a club, and

The trailer teases appearances from several musicians, including The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Jennie Ruby Jane of Blackpink, Troye Sivan, Ramsey, and producer Mike Dean. Actors Dan Levy, Hank Azaria, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, and Rachel Sennott, also appear in the trailer.

The Idol is the newest project from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who is developing the show alongside The Weeknd.

Britney Spears is also rumored to have a part in the upcoming series, as she posted a picture of herself, The Weeknd, and Levinson on set earlier this year.

As of now, there is no confirmed premiere date for The Idol, but according to the trailer, we can expect it soon.

Check out the latest trailer above.