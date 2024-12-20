Yesterday, The Weeknd teased that he has a “new movie” coming out in 2025. We now know exactly when.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes at Night), Lionsgate’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters on May 16, 2025, the same weekend as a new Final Destination movie and a week before Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and the live-action Lilo & Stitch.

The film stars The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and has been described as a “musically driven psychological thriller.” (There’s also been rumors that it’s a “loose remake” of 1990’s Misery with The Weeknd as a famous singer and Ortega as a “deranged fan/stalker.)

Hurry Up Tomorrow shares a title with The Weeknd’s upcoming album, out January 24, 2025. In a teaser video for the album, he said, “I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am. Hurry Up Tomorrow.”