Spooky season is right around the corner, and it looks like Abel Tesfaye is getting in the mood early. At least, that’s how it appears in the teaser The Weeknd shared from his upcoming Hurry Up, Tomorrow single, “Timeless.” In a tweet, he shared an ominous-looking screenshot from the music video featuring the highly demanded guest star Playboi Carti with both artists draped in their signature black-on-black aesthetics. Carti appears to be wearing a samurai helmet, while Abel himself sticks with his now-familiar shades.

The two artists previously collaborated on the soundtrack from The Weeknd’s much-maligned HBO series, The Idol, teaming up with Madonna on “Popular.” That song, intriguingly enough, also appeared in Fortnite during the game’s Fortnite Festival performance. At the time, Tesfaye said of the collaboration: “I’m proud of it. I’m definitely proud of it. Me and Carti had this… I mean, we’ve jammed out before. We’ve had a different version of this song prior. So I’ve had these vocals for a while, and I’ve kind of just worked around it, and then kind of kept it in the tuck. But now it felt like it was time.”

Whether the vocals for “Timeless” also derived from this jam session is unknown, but they’ve displayed compelling chemistry before, so to see this record also succeed in that respect wouldn’t be a surprise. “Timeless” will be the second single from Hurry Up, Tomorrow after “Dancing In The Flames.”