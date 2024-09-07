The question surrounding whether The Weeknd would release a new album has been answered. After weeks of cryptic posts and videos online, the “Blinding Lights” singer confirmed that a new project was in the works.

Last week, he released the forthcoming body of work’s title, Hurry Tomorrow. Today (September 7), The Weeknd unveiled Hurry Tomorrow‘s official album cover.

Hurry Tomorrow follows in line with The Weeknd’s past portrait style cover art (2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness, 2016’s Starboy, 2020’s After Hours, and 2022’s Dawn FM). The hauntingly vulnerable graphic features The Weeknd makes piercing eye contact with the lens. Without the designer buds or special effects makeup, viewers are drawn into The Weeknd’s emotional facial expression and glossed over eyes.

Users online seemed to enjoy the image’s rawness.

“I like. It’s very Weeknd,” wrote one user.

“Exciting times ahead! The Weeknd’s album cover always sets the tone for the music. Can’t wait to see what “Hurry Up Tomorrow” brings,” chimed one user.

Others found themselves aroused by the cover art.

“Is this a safe place,” asked one user.

“He is so fine,” added another.

The release date for Hurry Up Tomorrow hasn’t been shared yet. However, The Weeknd did post the pre-save link. Find more information here.