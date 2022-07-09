Fans of The Weeknd have been waiting more than two years to see him on tour. Unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. The long-anticipated “After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour” was set to kick off at the Rogers Centre in Toronto tonight, however, due to an outage at Rogers Communications, the kickoff date has been postponed.

“We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations,” read a tweet from the official account of the Toronto Blue Jays, who frequently play at Rogers Stadium. “A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honored. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The outage has affected venue workers’ ability to scan tickets and maintain security. The Weeknd has since taken to social media to mourn the show’s postponement with fans.

“I’m crushed & heartbroken,” he said in an Instagram story. “Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show to experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.”

As of now, new dates have not yet been announced.