The Weeknd iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Image
Pop

The Weeknd Just Put Out An ‘Out of Time’ Single On A Playable Saw Blade

by: Twitter

The marketing cycle for an album in 2022 sure has changed a lot. Take The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which has already seen an Amazon special, an alternate version album, NFT collectibles in conjunction with Tom Brady, Jim Carrey, mysterious phone numbers, and a highly-anticipated tour with Doja Cat. So the next logical step for The Weeknd is… a limited edition vinyl record that’s actually on a playable Skil saw blade. Why not?

The Weeknd has indeed announced just that. The new very limited edition 12″ single of “Out Of Time” is being released on a saw blade. The drop even has its own website called winylblade.com and it’s all a collaboration with Brooklyn-based viral marketing/design company MSCHF — the same people behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes” with a drop of human blood in them.

“The record grooves are engraved into a copper band via direct metal mastering, which is then inset in the saw blade body,” a release for the drop says. “The blade itself is a carbide-tipped 12″ combo blade–for both rips and crosscuts–with powder-coated color and graphics.”

There are only 25 copies of the “Out Of Time” vinyl blade, which is up for auction on the website for the next 24 hours starting at a cool $1,000. This has big Nipsey Hussle $100 mixtape vibes. But who else can claim that you can build a house with their music besides The Weeknd? Genius.

Check out all of the detailed info and even place a bid here. You can peep a couple of photos below as well.

The Weeknd Vinyl Blade
MSCHF
The Weeknd Vinyl Blade
MSCHF

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×