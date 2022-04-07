The marketing cycle for an album in 2022 sure has changed a lot. Take The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which has already seen an Amazon special, an alternate version album, NFT collectibles in conjunction with Tom Brady, Jim Carrey, mysterious phone numbers, and a highly-anticipated tour with Doja Cat. So the next logical step for The Weeknd is… a limited edition vinyl record that’s actually on a playable Skil saw blade. Why not?

The Weeknd has indeed announced just that. The new very limited edition 12″ single of “Out Of Time” is being released on a saw blade. The drop even has its own website called winylblade.com and it’s all a collaboration with Brooklyn-based viral marketing/design company MSCHF — the same people behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes” with a drop of human blood in them.

“The record grooves are engraved into a copper band via direct metal mastering, which is then inset in the saw blade body,” a release for the drop says. “The blade itself is a carbide-tipped 12″ combo blade–for both rips and crosscuts–with powder-coated color and graphics.”

There are only 25 copies of the “Out Of Time” vinyl blade, which is up for auction on the website for the next 24 hours starting at a cool $1,000. This has big Nipsey Hussle $100 mixtape vibes. But who else can claim that you can build a house with their music besides The Weeknd? Genius.

Check out all of the detailed info and even place a bid here. You can peep a couple of photos below as well.