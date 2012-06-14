There Are No Winners When Chris Brown And Drake Get In A Bar Fight Over Rihanna

So, Drake and Chris Brown walked into a New York City bar and…they, and their entourages, got into a bottle-throwing fight, supposedly over Rihanna (whom they’ve both been recently rumored to be boning), that left a gash on Brown’s chinny-chin-chin.
According to the Sun, the melee allegedly began when Brown sent a bottle over to Drake. He returned it with a note that read, “I’m f*cking the love of your life, deal with it,” which I really want to believe happened. That’s T. Boone Pickens-level pwnage right there. That’s when things got heated, and after a bit of encouragement from rapper Meek Mill, says Global Grind, Drake “punched Chris Brown in the face, and hit him in the mouth with a bottle before he could retaliate from the punch.” Of course Drake would attack someone with an expensive bottle of liquor.
Brown told his side of the story on Twitter, tweeting, “N*ggas throwing bottles! Y’all n*ggaz weak!” He also posted the picture you see above, which shows the aforementioned gash .
There are three things I love about this photo: 1) that white spot in his noise (should we start a rumor that he does more blow than the Dallas Cowboys did in the 90s?), 2) that his eyes are closed — that’s how you know it’s an ouch of a boo-boo, and 3) Chris Brown got hurt, which hahaha.
Not surprisingly, Chris Brown may be trying to suppress images and video of him getting KTFO from getting out. You’d think he’d have learned his lesson about Twitter DMs by now…
The moral of the story: a lot of men want to have sex with Rihanna, and Rihanna appears to be willing to fulfill such fantasies…
I’m sure there will be a lot more on this throughout the day, but until then, here’s a necessary GIF and a wonderful picture…
No winners folks. The only people to pull for in this scenario are the bouncers.
(Picture via. GIF via Nigel D)
I’m just going to leave this here.
Chris Brown getting his ass whooped by the girliest rapper since PM Dawn is the best kind of irony.
Of course, now Drake is going to start thinking he’s a tough guy and we don’t need that.
Well when you have a permanent shit-eating grin, you should take it on the chin.
I had a feeling Chris took it on the chin, but I didn’t think it would be a fist hittting his chin.
I have no opinion of Drake, but Chris Brown beat the shit out of Rhianna, so that automatically makes Drake the winner.
Leave it to Chris Brown to be probably the only person in the world who could make me wanna pull for Drake in a bar fight.
I seriously doubt Drake did ANY of these things.
Can we plaese get a Biggie Vs. Tupac 2.0 type outcome on this…..?
The same thought MIGHT have crossed my mind.
Chris Brown was hoping that at the height of their dramatic tension…
…Drake would grab his dick and kiss him.
if rihanna couldnt take chris brown, then drake cant for sure
So the guy who beat up a girl is calling another guy weak?
Just when you thought that Chris Brown couldn’t get any worse, he did!
Hey Chris! Nice boogie.
That would have been absolutely great power move by Drake if he actually sent Chris that note…I respect the hell out of that. Likelihood of actually punching him in the face though is very small. No way is Aubrey “catching bodies like that” even if he says so especially being one of the softest rappers in the game, just ask Ghostface Killah his opinion: [bigghostnahmean.blogspot.com]
Chris Brown has no business calling anybody weak posting Instagram selfies in sepia, that’s just not how you do it.
Hearing the word “Drake” so many times has now made me hungry for either Yankee/Sunny Doodles, Yodells, or Devil Dogs.
chris is to cool to fight a loser rapper like drake