This Is Nirvana’s First Ever Recording Contract

Sub Pop Records – being the very bastions of cool that they are – have somehow managed to keep all of their paperwork throughout the years. I know, right? I can barely remember to get the receipt from the Olive Garden when I take my girl out. And by ‘my girl’ I mean my RealDoll™. And by Olive Garden I mean the alley way behind the liquor store. Anyway.

Sub Pop has scanned and uploaded the original recording contract between themselves and Nirvana, one of the biggest and most influential bands of all time. Want to see it?

Yes, that’s the real, very simple, original contract for one of the biggest and most influential bands of all time, ever, oh my god. This is also when Nirvana had four members, and also had no Dave Grohl, who joined the band in 1990. Jason Everman, as it so happens, was a briefly used second guitarist for the band who was mainly credited for fronting the $600. The original scan, or image credit for the scan used by Sub Pop (after doing a bit of research) comes from Tumblr user 4-Boddah – who appears to be a massive fan of the band. Good for him! A+, internet blogger-san. You have done well for us music fans out there.

(Via Sub Pop)