This fall, Grammy-winning R&B bassist Thundercat will resume celebrating his acclaimed album It Is What It Is with a massive North American tour that was originally cut off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compton rapper Channel Tres will open all of the shows and special guests will appear on various dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 11 via Thundercat’s website.

It Is What It Is won the 2020 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B album, beating out albums by Jhené Aiko, Chloe X Halle, Free Nationals, and Robert Glasper. That win was Thundercat’s second Grammy award.

Thundercat, the bassist/singer whose real name is Stephen Bruner, is one of the most in-demand contemporary funk musicians. His longtime writing partner is rapper/producer Flying Lotus. Thundercat has also worked with a variety of respected artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, NERD, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Kamasi Washington, and Travis Scott.

Check out Thundercat’s North American tour dates below.

07/31 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

10/26 — Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/28 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/30 — Austin, TX @ TBA

10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/02 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/07 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/11 — Toronto, ON @ History

11/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

11/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

11/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/04 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise