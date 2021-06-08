This fall, Grammy-winning R&B bassist Thundercat will resume celebrating his acclaimed album It Is What It Is with a massive North American tour that was originally cut off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compton rapper Channel Tres will open all of the shows and special guests will appear on various dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 11 via Thundercat’s website.
It Is What It Is won the 2020 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B album, beating out albums by Jhené Aiko, Chloe X Halle, Free Nationals, and Robert Glasper. That win was Thundercat’s second Grammy award.
Thundercat, the bassist/singer whose real name is Stephen Bruner, is one of the most in-demand contemporary funk musicians. His longtime writing partner is rapper/producer Flying Lotus. Thundercat has also worked with a variety of respected artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, NERD, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Kamasi Washington, and Travis Scott.
Check out Thundercat’s North American tour dates below.
07/31 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival
08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
10/26 — Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/28 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
10/30 — Austin, TX @ TBA
10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/02 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/07 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ History
11/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
11/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
11/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/03 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/04 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise