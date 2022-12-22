T.I.’s former landlord claims the Atlanta rapper is not only responsible for extensive damages to a California rental home but refuses to pay for the repairs, which total up to $77k.

In legal documents obtained by Radar Online, Farzin Fazeli, the rapper’s former landlord, claims he is responsible for at least $127k in damages done to a rental home in Encino, California.

Fazeli argues that T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, merely “handed over a $50,000 deposit to cover the extensive damages but avoided paying the outlying $77,182.65.”

“The damages arise from a significant number of alterations done to the property that were done either without knowledge or some limited knowledge, but all with the agreement that the house would be placed back to how it was when it was originally leased,” the lawsuit reads.

The damaged property includes a projector, the pool house floor, a kitchen pantry door, drywall, ceiling damage, and more.

Fazeli also noted that the rapper leased out the property in July 2020 and that “he gave him a 60-day notice to vacate the property in June 2022.” However, T.I. allegedly only paid rent through August and moved out by the end of the month.

The landlord is suing not only for breach of contract but he asked the court to award him more than $77,000 to force T.I. to cover his legal fees. Ouch.

But Tip isn’t the only one in the Harris family facing legal troubles. His 18-year-old son, King, was arrested this past September for not wearing a seatbelt in Atlanta. The rapper eventually responded to the incident via Instagram, noting he spoke to his son and admitted he has tried to steer him in the right direction because of his personal experience, but says he will have to learn on his own.

“[I] got a small request,” T.I. said in the video. “Stop hitting me and getting in my comments, telling me what to tell King, okay? I know my son. Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His a** [is] going to prison if he g*ddamn keeps [this] up. His a** [is] going to prison. Ain’t no way around it.”