T.I. Is Not Returning For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning to his role as the title character’s sidekick in the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. In the original 2015 Ant-Man and its 2018 sequel, T.I. plays Dave, a member of Ant-Man Scott Lang’s heist crew, providing comic relief alongside Michael Peña’s Luis and David Dastmalchian as Kurt.

The news arrives after a New York Times report confirming that a lawyer has reached out to law enforcement officials in California and Georgia urging criminal investigations into multiple allegations of sexual assault against T.I. and his wife, Tiny. 11 women represented by Tyrone A. Blackburn claim that the couple used drugs to encourage them to have sexual encounters. It’s currently unknown whether T.I.’s removal from the Ant-Man 3 cast is a result of the accusations against him and the Reporter notes that the film is still in development, so changes could be made in the future. The film does not have a release date.

However, MTV Entertainment’s production of T.I. and Tiny’s Vh1 show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been suspended following the allegations, with a spokesperson telling Deadline, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”