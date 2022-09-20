You may know North Carolina’s TiaCorine from her single “Lotto,” which caught the attention of SZA, A$AP Rocky, and fellow female rapper Rico Nasty. If not, get to know today’s UPROXX Sessions talent with over a million streams on SoundCloud and millions more on Spotify. She dropped, I Can’t Wait this past month, her first offering since releasing her 34Corine EP. The album features UnoTheActivist, Tony Shhnow, and Kenny Beats.

She joins UPROXX Sessions to perform her latest single, “Chaka Khan,” a collaboration between Kenny and herself from I Can’t Wait. Her performance is sweet and childlike, emphasized by her high-pitched rap-singing and barrettes. Yet, with lyrics highlighting her sexual prowess (like the legend the song borrows its name from) and Kenny’s signature production, TiaCorine flexes her range and delivers a lively performance.

Watch TiaCorine perform “Chaka Khan” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

