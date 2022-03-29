A$AP Rocky Is Cool As Hell, But His New Whisky Is A Massive Miss

Celebrity whisk(e)y is nothing new. There are tons of brands out there that borrow varying levels of influence from their heavy-hitting celebrity partners. Some bottles feel like a celeb simply slapped their names on a bottle (called white labeling) and cashed a check, while other famous folks really dive into the distilling and aging processes.

Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky’s new whisky brand landed falls squarely in the “cash grab” end of the spectrum. That’s not to say he’s totally hands off — it’s tough to discern exactly how involved he is — but it is to say that his new spirit… isn’t great.

Rocky’s new whisky — which dropped this week and is shipping out in April — is all about “disruptive packaging” and “contemporary consumer” vibes. You know, boilerplate PR messaging. While it’s never a good sign when those buzzwords are all over a press release for a whisky, there was some hope for this one. A$AP Rocky has a great eye for design, has been pushing hip-hop culture in new directions, and made a splash when he got behind Courvoisier Cognac a few years ago. He knows booze and the design of the bottle is eye-catching, which shows he’s thinking outside the box in a very standardized industry.

There are also two plastic cups attached to the bottle for easy drinking — which is also “disruptive.” Though, to be honest, probably not needed or as cool as someone at the brand seems to think they are. We digress! For now, let’s dive into what is actually in the bottle and see if it’s worth tracking down.

