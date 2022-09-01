When Doechii joined the TDE Records roster, she was the first female artist on the label besides SZA. Doechii has been on the up ever since, dropping her debut EP she/her/black b*tch last month, which features appearances from Rico Nasty and Just Ray, along with SZA on the record’s crowning moment, “Persuasive.”

The SZA-featured version of “Persuasive” is one of those tracks that should really be getting more talk as a potential song of the summer and now the pair have dropped a video that’s sure to get people talking about the collab between the ladies of TDE. Both Doechii and SZA flash multiple head-turning looks in the clip. It’s a masterful display of hair styling, Doechii gets wrapped in glitter at one point, and SZA even twerks and pole dances underwater.

“I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” Doechii said in a statement. “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

Watch the video for “Persuasive” above.