(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

Waiting for Rico

After the release of July’s Las Ruinas, Rico Nasty is already teasing new music and using TikTok to prime her audience. The snippet released in early November samples Missy Elliott and Timbaland’s “Get Ur Freak On.” Previous Missy and Timbaland-inspired songs like Ski Mask The Slump God’s 2017 “Catch Me Outside,” have caught the attention of the rap OGs and garnered viral success with over 100 million views on YouTube. With growing TikTok buzz, Rico’s take on a Missy classic will hopefully see the same traction. You can catch Rico on her TikTok page, creating makeup tutorials, lip-syncing, and practicing choreography to the sound. Fans in the comments of the rapper’s TikToks are not only begging for her to drop the complete track but hoping she’ll feature either Missy Elliott or Ski Mask.

@riconasty DEE AATE ME THE FUCK UPPPP DANCE BY @Kassidy Bright @Sade keinu @deemakeupart ♬ original sound – Riconasty

#SpotifyWrapped

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Streaming giants are releasing insights on user activity on their platforms over the past year and invite music lovers to share them on social media. Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s EOY campaign, is having a moment on TikTok with millions of videos using the hashtag #SpotifyWrapped. Creators are sharing their most listened-to artists, the recently-released songs they hope will appear in their insights, and their most streamed albums that came as a surprise. Check out the TikToks below to see how users celebrate and taunt their listening habits on the app.

Show Stopper

Another 2000s hit is making a comeback on TikTok. Danity Kane’s 2006 Show Stopper has users reminiscing about the mid-2000s and revisiting the group’s iconic choreography and mark on post-Y2K culture. Creator @itskatesteinberg is known on the app for her love for the 200s, so naturally, she’s at the forefront of the song’s trending moment. Kate’s videos tap into core 2000s crazes like tanning beds, excessive hairspray, Bath & Body Works scents, and the genesis of Facebook with the Danity Kane hit in the background. Check out one of Kate’s videos below and the 2000s girl group choreography by user doobie_music.