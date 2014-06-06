TLC Is Not Pleased With Rihanna’s Boobs

#Rihanna #Twitter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.06.14 21 Comments
The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Getty Image

Punk bands bitch about sell-out authenticity; pop stars argue over nudity. And I keep waiting for an all-nude pop-punk band to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. In an interview with an Australian morning show, Tionne Watkins and Rozanda Thomas, better known as TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli, slammed the never-not-nude Rihanna for wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all…

“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz said. “It’s easy to sell sex.”

“We became the biggest girl selling group of all time with our clothes on and that says a lot,” Chilli added. “We could go around too with booby cakes [breasts] out all day long.” (Via)

The ghost of Left Eye later commented, “Stupid sexy Rihanna.” Anyway, here’s Ri’s response.

Well played.

Via EntertainmentWise

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#Twitter
TAGSNudityRihannaTLC (R&B Group)Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP