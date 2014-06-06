TLC Is Not Pleased With Rihanna’s Boobs

Getty Image

Punk bands bitch about sell-out authenticity; pop stars argue over nudity. And I keep waiting for an all-nude pop-punk band to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. In an interview with an Australian morning show, Tionne Watkins and Rozanda Thomas, better known as TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli, slammed the never-not-nude Rihanna for wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all…

“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz said. “It’s easy to sell sex.” “We became the biggest girl selling group of all time with our clothes on and that says a lot,” Chilli added. “We could go around too with booby cakes [breasts] out all day long.” (Via)

The ghost of Left Eye later commented, “Stupid sexy Rihanna.” Anyway, here’s Ri’s response.

Well played.

Via EntertainmentWise