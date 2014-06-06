TLC Is Not Pleased With Rihanna’s Boobs

Punk bands bitch about sell-out authenticity; pop stars argue over nudity. And I keep waiting for an all-nude pop-punk band to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. In an interview with an Australian morning show, Tionne Watkins and Rozanda Thomas, better known as TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli, slammed the never-not-nude Rihanna for wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all…
“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz said. “It’s easy to sell sex.”
“We became the biggest girl selling group of all time with our clothes on and that says a lot,” Chilli added. “We could go around too with booby cakes [breasts] out all day long.” (Via)
The ghost of Left Eye later commented, “Stupid sexy Rihanna.” Anyway, here’s Ri’s response.
Well played.
Interesting….since I specifically remember masturbating like crazy to the video for Creep.
[seenonscreenfitness.com]
Yeah the definitely had their slut phase.
“Here we are at an Awards show and as you can see we are FULLY CLOTHED”
[www.calvinblanco.com]
Dont mess with those girls they will set your house on fire.
Well, the one that did that ain’t around anymore, so the risk is minimal now…
I like how they had to explain what booby cakes are.
Just when you think you’ve ’em all….booby cakes, lol.
Also, I think it’s funny that they’re talking about Rihanna being, essentially, immature, and then they back up their argument with said booby cakes.
Booby cakes. I hope that catches on.
Ugh, just when you think you’ve HEARD ’em all.
Also check Rihann’s twitter background
Oh, *that* TLC. Haven’t they reached the point where they’re officially named “90’s R&B group TLC”?
Haha when I saw the headline my first thought was “What does The Learning Channel have against Rihanna?”
@lubz102 Oh thank goodness it wasn’t just me.
@lubz102, actually the TV channel TLC isn’t short for The Learning Channel anymore, it’s just TLC. Mostly because the only things you can learn on TLC are if you’re a pedophile (by watching Toddlers and Tiaras) or you can probably learn about the different types of dwarfism by watching basically anything else.
Are TLC jealous of getting punched around by boyfriends too?
Wut? When’s the last time you spoke to your dong? Y’all two have some issues to work out.
Gotta give Rihanna props because I definitely hated her at the beginning of her career but respect the shit out of her now for her DGAF philosophy. She ain’t a tease like Katy Perry.
I get the sense that Rhianna would be naked 75+ percent of the time even if she wasn’t a pop star.
I used to follow an attractive lady that is a professional wrestler and also a “centerfold” style model. Not realizing that there is a difference, I commented (positive comment, by the way, since duh I was/am a fan) “something something the porn you do something something.” She got all but pissed off that I used the term porn because she only does “centerfold” style work. She poses with other models – both nude – but they don’t actually do anything together, so it isn’t porn. OK, fine, define terms the way you want, because you are a specialist. I guess I get annoyed when someone refers to their tower as their “CPU” or “hard drive”.
But I feel like this is the very definition of splitting hairs, this “porn” vs “centerfold”, because you’re naked, and you’re being titillating. And I feel like TLC is doing the same thing here. “Oh, she’s sexy but with less clothes than me by about 5%, she must be a slut.”
I also wonder how much of this is an out of context quote that made Josh laugh and gave him an excuse to use that banner picture.
And to that I say – you don’t need an excuse to post that banner pic, Josh. Just use it for every article you post. I’m totally ok with that.
The funny thing is, Rihanna takes her clothes off when she’s off the clock, not on.
Looks like Rihanna has caught Paz de la Huerta disease, making her think being naked in public as much as possible makes her attractive somehow.
Well RihRih coulda went ham on them for that comment but she kept it light outta respect for dem old broads