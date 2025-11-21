Tommy Richman is his own worst enemy in “Bother Me,” the breakout track from his new EP, Worlds Apart*, which dropped today via ISO Supremacy and PULSE Records. Richman reunites with ISO head honcho Brent Faiyaz in the song, as the two kings of toxic R&B ponder the consequences of their own noncommital to relationships that felt bothersome at the moment, but might have been worth considering in hindsight.

“I was in my head last week / And I want you to bother me / There’s not another me / And that’s been bothering me,” Richman croons on the chorus. Meanwhile, the music video dives all the way down the nostalgia rabbit hole, throwing every ’90s R&B video trope on the screen at once: black-and-white, looking sad in the rain, a romantic interest staring wistfully out the window… It’s glorious, honestly.

The track appears on Richman’s Worlds Apart* EP, which dropped today, about a year removed from his debut album, Coyote. Features on the project include Faiyaz, mynameisntjack, and 03 Greedo, and in the press release, Tommy explains the inspiration behind the EP. “It’s a mixtape that I made while spending time in Miami,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on making it, but I was there for about three months and there was a lot of chaos and in that chaos, all these songs were created. This is a point in my life that was encapsulated into a body of work – Something fun and vibrant and something to dance to.”

You can watch the “Bother Me” video above.

Worlds Apart* is out now via ISO Supremacy and PULSE Records. You can find more info here.