Who Is Tommy Richman? Meet The ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Singer

Last week, I had no clue who Tommy Richman is. Odds are, if you’re reading this, neither did you. Today, his name is practically inescapable for music fans on social media, who are being told his new song “Million Dollar Baby” is on-pace for a top-ten Hot 100 debut next week (this is likely premature, but not unimpressive in itself). So, who is Tommy Richman and why is “Million Dollar Baby” suddenly everywhere you look (including further down in this post)?

I can’t wait to see what these label AnRs tell me about this Tommy Richman record, he has less than 100k followers on IG and has the # 3 song on iTunes — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 29, 2024

Tommy Richman is a Virginia-based artist whose first big credit was on Brent Faiyaz’s Larger Than Life track “Upset” alongside FELIX. Last August, Billboard reported he was signed to Faiyaz’s label, Iso Supremacy, a joint venture with PULSE Records, and he joined Faiyaz on his 2023 F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour. Since then, he’s release an EP, The Rush and a double single, Soulcrusher, but the snippet of “Million Dollar Baby” he teased online caught fire, likely contributing to its explosive debut.

In an August interview with Miami New Times, Richman humbly expressed his gratitude for his newfound success, saying, “When I would work in my mother’s basement for hours on tracks, and she’d be telling me to get a real job like most moms, I’d be like, ‘No, no, no, it’s gonna work out.’ And now, to be recognized by other hardworking people, I’m just very grateful, and it definitely inspires me to keep going.”