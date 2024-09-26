Tommy Richman blew up with “Million Dollar Baby,” his single that debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 11. Richman followed that with “Devil Is A Lie,” which peaked at No. 32 on the Hot 100 in July.

So, the bar is high for Coyote, his debut full-length album due out this Friday, September 27.

After staging his Before The Desert mini tour, Richman revealed the album’s tracklist on Tuesday, September 24.

The 11-track offering does not include “Million Dollar Baby” or “Devil Is A Lie,” but the tracklist does have “Whitney” and “Thought You Were The One,” which Richman released as singles last week and in late August, respectively.

Richman will release Coyote via Pulse Records, which partnered with Brent Faiyaz’s Iso Supremacy in August 2023, as exclusively reported by Billboard at the time. Richman was their first signee.

Watch Richman’s Coyote album trailer (starring Richman wearing clown makeup) above, and check out the full Coyote tracklist below.

1. “Elephant In The Room”

2. “Whitney”

3. “Temptations”

4. “Whisper In My Ear”

5. “Give It All”

6. “Tennessee” With Trevor Spitta & Zachary Moon

7. “Thought You Were The One”

8. “Letterman” With Paco

9. “Green Therapy”

10. “Vanity”

11. “Seems Like Time Moves Forever” With mynameisntjmack

Coyote is out 9/27 via Iso Supremacy/Pulse Records. Find more information here.