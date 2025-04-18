In February, Tommy Richman released the standalone single “Actin Up.” The song, built around steel drums that recall Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” was a hit with over six million views on YouTube alone. It’s about to get even bigger: Richman has released a remix of “Actin Up” with Sexyy Red.

“When I made ‘Actin Up,’ I originally thought of Sexyy in the first place,” Richman said in a statement. “An anthem for a rebel.” The “not a hip hop artist” artist also described the song as “a statement piece made a few months ago as an act of frustration and feeling underestimated. It’s an anthem that speaks about giving an underdog a chance.”

The Bobby Banks-directed music video was filmed in Miami, Florida, and begins with Richman in a darkly lit room. Soon, he’s joined by his crew and dancers, who pose next to an expensive red sports car. Speaking of red, things really pick up once Sexyy Red arrives. “It’s your girl, Sexyy, I’m on the beat / I’m a ratchet b*tch, yeah, you booty meat,” she raps. “I’mma throw this ass, while I grip my feet / Not a skinny b*tch, but I can move these cheeks.”

You can watch the “Actin Up” video above.