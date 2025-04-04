Sexyy Red’s Brash ‘Hoochie Coochie’ Makes A Case For The Ratchets

Despite declaring herself the “most hated female rapper,” Sexyy Red’s star continues to rise with another string of raunchy songs. After teaming up with Bruno Mars for the racy “strip club anthem” “Fat Juicy & Wet,” Big Sexyy drops her latest: “Hoochie Coochie.” It’s an unsurprisingly brusque, brash street anthem, which sees Sexyy compare herself to the competition and determining she’s on top.

If the hate should happen to drive Sexyy out of the rap business, she appears to have a solid fall-back plan: Wrestling. After accepting a hosting gig with WWE for a run of NXT shows last year, Sexyy revealed this year that Shawn Michaels, the wrestling promotion’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, had offered her a permanent role on the show, which she only turned down because of her musical obligations.

Sexyy compared the two professions favorably, saying, “Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same. It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

You can listen to Sexyy Red’s new song “Hoochie Coochie” above.