Leave it to Toro Y Moi to put a unique spin on the modern deluxe album trend. Last year, he dropped Hole Erth, a nostalgic review of his suburban teen years with an odd combo of indie and rap sensibilities.

This September, he’s reissuing the project as Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged. As its MTV-inspired title suggests, the remix album will feature all-new arrangements of Hole Erth songs like “CD-R” and “Daria” — a la the Y2K favorite, Unplugged, which is fitting for an album so entrenched in that strange and magical time period.

In the press release, Toro explains why he went this direction, saying, “The idea to begin this project came while listening to Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged record. I love how the rearrangement brought out so many intricacies of their songwriting and gave context to the original recordings and the decisions made… Americana has always been a major theme in my music. I asked myself, what could be more edgy than Rap-Rock turned Alt-Country? Hole Erth and Unerthed was meant to be a dual album from the beginning, the vision is complete. Enjoy…”

In addition to the announcement, he’s released the first “unplugged” song from the upcoming project, “CD-R (unerthed).” You can check that out above.