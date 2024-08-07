Toro Y Moi is back with even more millennial nostalgia from his upcoming album Hole Erth, dropping two new singles, “Hollywood” and “CD-R.”

The former features Death Cab For Cutie/Postal Service leader Ben Gibbard and ruminates on the sense of loneliness and melancholy commonly felt by transplants moving to the Los Angeles neighborhood. “Help me out, I’m in Hollywood,” he sings “No cell service in the neighborhood / I know you can’t right now, but I wish you could.” Listen to it above.

The second song, “CD-R,” once again takes Chaz back to his suburban teen years, burning CDs at home trying to get his music career off the ground. “I remember burning CD-Rs / Outside every single dive bar / Every windshield in the parking lot / Kinkos boxes filling up the trunk.” You can check that one out below.

In the press release for the double single, Toro gave the inspirations behind each track. Of “Hollywood,” he said, “I’ve been a fan of Ben’s music for some time now and it only felt right to have him be a part of this record. With the album having themes of angst and nostalgia, ‘Hollywood’ felt like a perfect fit.” Meanwhile, “CD-R” is “a song that pays homage to the days before playlisting and streaming — the days when things were curated by people and not the algorithm.”

With Hole Erth set to release in a month, Toro has released two other singles, “Tuesday” and “Heaven,” and is booked for two big festivals, Aminé’s The Best Day Ever and A Big Beautiful Block Party.

Hole Erth is out 9/6 via Dead Oceans. You can find more info here.