For day-one fans of Toro Y Moi, his new album Hole Erth might be a hard left turn — especially the two songs for which he dropped videos as the album finally hit DSPs. In the videos for “Babydaddy” and “Madonna,” Toro embraces his inner horndog, employing trappy beats and singing with vocoder effects as he muses about the fairer sex on the two songs. Both videos have a scuzzy, home movie feel, with “Madonna,” which features Don Toliver, adding a night vision filter reminiscent of a certain notorious tape from the early 2000s, and the video for “Babydaddy” resembling strip club security footage. You can check out the former above and the latter below.

The songs are certainly a departure from the previously released singles for the album like “Heaven” and “Tuesday,” which featured nostalgic vibes evoking the innocence of childhood. It seems Toro is branching out with the new album, which also features rappers Duckwrth, Kevin Abstract, and Kenny Mason, as Chaz spreads his wings and leaves the washed-out vibes of his early Chillwave projects behind. Coming up, Toro will appear at the Las Vegas-based Life Is Beautiful Block Party — which should be the perfect venue for his to debut his racier new direction.

Watch the videos for “Madonna” and “Babydaddy” above.