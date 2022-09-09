Back in February, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner revealed that their then-recently born son was named Wolf Webster, while a birth certificate later revealed that his full name was Wolf Jacques Webster, the middle name being Scott’s real first name. However, in March, Jenner revealed, “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

There hadn’t been any updates on that front until last night, when Jenner talked about it on The Late Late Show.

On yesterday’s (September 8) episode, James Corden chatted with Kylie and mother Kris Jenner, and he asked where things stand when it comes to the seven-month-old boy some call Wolf. Kylie noted, “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His password’s Wolf. But that isn’t going to be his name. We’re just waiting.”

Corden tried to wrap his head around that, saying, “So you call him Wolf.” Kylie said that’s not the case, so Corden asked what they call him. Kylie responded, “You know,” adding, “We’re just not ready to share yet.”

The host then clarified that they have a new name but just don’t want to say it yet. Kylie said, “Well, you know, Travis does… he likes to sometimes… like one day, he’ll be like, ‘Ooh, this name is kind of cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably going to change it until…” Kris cut in, joking, “…he’s 21.”

Corden then said that while he understands not wanting to share the name publicly, he noted Scott and Kylie should “probably zone in on one” name. Kylie affirmed that they have done that. Corden then got the only real clue about the kid’s name: He asked if it was still an animal name and Kylie said it’s not, so that at least rules out Buck, Drake, and Robin.

Check out the interview above.