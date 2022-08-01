Travis Scott Announces The ‘Road To Utopia’ Las Vegas Residency

Travis Scott has been slowly ramping up his performance schedule following last year’s Astroworld tragedy, but now it seems as though the “Sicko Mode” rapper is pushing forward full steam ahead. Scott just announced a residency in Las Vegas called “Road To Utopia” that begins on September 17th at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

If Zouk sounds familiar, this is where Scott made a surprise appearance following the 2022 Billboard American Music Awards show at the MGM Grand in May.

“Travis had a surprise performance at the club and the energy in the room was amazing,” Ronn Nicolli, the CMO of Resorts Las Vegas said in a statement captured by Billboard. “The crowd was shocked to see Travis suddenly appear on stage. We had such a great experience working with him and the team, and we knew he would be a perfect fit within the Zouk family.”

The club touts Scott’s residency as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.” It utilizes high-tech audiovisuals, including the “Mothership” lighting system with a roving ceiling turns the room into a kaleidoscope of sorts. Scott will join other artists who also have residencies at Zouk, like Zedd, Tiesto, G-Eazy, DJ Snake, and others. It’s a fairly decorated list for the club that hasn’t even been open for a year yet.

Scott is slated to make seven appearances at Zouk, with tickets for the first show on September 17th already on sale. Curiously, general admission tickets are $50 for “ladies” and $75 for “gentlemen.” Scott’s residency is slated to continue beyond 2022 as well.