Of all the iconic rapper-producer combos in hip-hop, there are few as tightly bonded as Gunna and Turbo. Turbo was one of the few longtime collaborators who stuck by Gunna’s side after he got out of jail, and whenever Turbo gears up to release new music, Gunna always seems to be his first call.

That trend continues with “Classy Girl,” Turbo’s newest single. The song features a bouncy beat, atypical for Gunna’s usual preference for murky trap, but Gunna glides easily on the track, detailing his perfect lady and all the things he’s willing to do for her.

Those things include (but hopefully aren’t limited to): “Takin’ trips to Barbados,” “Takin’ flights out to Europe,” “Stop at Hermès, spend euros,” and “in Bottega, matchin’ slippers to your robe.” Clearly, a lot of travel and a lot of designer shopping.

Gunna and Turbo previewed “Classy Girl” in a surprising venue, dropping by the newly launched Unrivaled women’s 3-on-3 basketball league in Miami, where Gunna seemingly shot his shot at WNBA star and Unrivaled player Angel Reese. While taking in the game action, Gunna and Turbo also sat for an interview with the league’s Chief Growth Officer Chloe Pavlech, explaining they made the song during a trip to Turks & Caico.

You can check out “Classy Girl” above.