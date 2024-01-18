At the top of the year, Gunna assured the world that 2024 would bring new music from the Atlanta rap star. While there’s still a little over 11 months for him to live up to that promise, the rapper continues to treat his loyal fan base. Back in November, Gunna and his longtime producer Turbo teamed up for their “Bachelor” single, and today the two delivered the music video for the track.

The new visual captures Gunna as the charming leader of a cast of ladies who are all familiar faces to the hip-hop world as they appeared in classic videos from the 2000s. KD Aubert (Fabolous’ “Into You”), Rosa Acosta (Drake’s “Best I Ever Had”), Eboni Jackson (50 Cent’s “Wanksta”), LaNisha Cole (Pharrell’s “Frontin”), Esther Baxter (Petey Pablo’s “Freek-A-Leek”), Tammy Torres (Lil Wayne’s “Mrs. Officer”), Bria Myles (Twista’s “Girl Tonite”) and Sasha Lee (David Banner’s “Play”) are all featured in the video. Gunna stands firm on his role as the leader as Turbo plays James Blake’s “Do You Ever” — the song sampled on “Bachelor” — on a grand piano. All in all, the new visual is both classy and flashy which is what we expect Gunna to be.

You can watch Gunna and Turbo’s video for “Bachelor” above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.