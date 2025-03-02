The Angel Reese Special at McDonald’s is packed with protein. But the Chicago Sky star seems to be holding out on a very personal sweet treat–or so fans think.

Yesterday (March 1), as Angel Reese hit the hardwood for Unrivaled League’s Rose versus Mist matchup. On the sideline’s rapper Gunna and producer Turbo showed their support for Reese. But users online now think things are romantically heating up between Gunna and Angel Reese after his now viral courtside interview.

When asked if he could score a point in Unrivaled’s three-on-three format, Gunna flirty told Chief Growth Officer Chloe Pavlech: “If Angel Reese is on my team, yeah.”

Although Turbo echoed Gunna’s response, given the pairs ongoing friendship, viewers believe a romance is brewing.

Fans have taken to Unrivaled’s Instagram post (viewable here) with words of support for the potential romantic pairing.

“‘If Angel Reese on my team.’ PERIOD 🙂‍↔️,” wrote one user.

“The real ones get it. Angel is HER‼️👑🏀,” added another.

“Angel got motion bruh 🙂‍↕️,” penned another user.

In May, Reese was spotted at Gunna’s Chicago concert. Then in November, Reese used Gunna’s song “Him All Along” in one of her Instagram highlight clips with him commenting, “HER ALL ALONG.”