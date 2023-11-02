When asked by TMZ in September, Gunna playfully credited his recent weight loss to “lifting legs.” He made clear that was a sexual reference by pantomiming what he meant. So, it makes sense that Turbo chose Gunna as the featured artist on his upcoming single “Bachelor.”

Turbo, Gunna’s longtime producer, has been busy promoting his single on Instagram for over a month. Most recently, he posted the single’s official artwork — a bouquet of roses — alongside the caption, “Official Cover art for my new single Bachelor Ft. @Gunna dropping November 3 THIS FRIDAY! PRE SAVE THE SONG NOW! LINK IN MY BIO! Who else you thinking about.” Previously, Turbo had posted videos showing him listening the final “Bachelor” mix and master in his car and the live debut performance of the unreleased song. (As per setlist.fm, Gunna added it to his The Curse concert setlist on September 28 in Inglewood, California.)

Leading up to releasing solo material, Turbo was a credited producer on six of 15 tracks on A Gift And A Curse, Gunna’s latest album from June. Turbo also produced Young Thug’s “From A Man,” a single released in tandem with Mariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” in mid-October.

Gunna and Young Thug are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.