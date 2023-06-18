Music festivals are supposed to be one of the most joyous parts of summer. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for nearly a half-dozen attendees at Beyond Wonderland 2023. According to CNN, two people attending the electronic dance music festival were tragically killed, while three others were injured following a mass shooting on Saturday, June 17.

The event held at The Gorge (also known as Gorge Amphitheatre) in Washington State was slated to be a multi-day experience for electronic music lovers from across the world. It’s not the first music event to end fatally, whether at a venue or at open grounds.

Beyond Wonderland released a statement saying there “was no current danger to festivalgoers or the campgrounds.” But as more details began to surface, that quickly changed.

Eventually festival heads reached a major decision. “Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that day two of Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge has been canceled,” they said in a subsequent statement.

They also shared compassion with the victims of the shooting. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage that situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by the tragic event,” wrote a festival representative.