The premise of Tyla‘s new song for the upcoming Smurfs movie is thematically consistent, but pretty aesthetically shaky, if you ask me. I don’t think “Everything Goes With Blue,” as the song says, but hey, we’re talking about little blue forest pixies here, so suspension of disbelief is baked into the concept.

As for the song itself, it has a similar flavor to previous releases from Rihanna (“Friend Of Mine“) and Desi Trill (“Higher Love” with DJ Khaled and Cardi B), incorporating international dance grooves and sing along ad-libs, which go well with the whole “Bollywood-style dancing Smurfs” motif the film seems to be pushing. Personally, I wasn’t aware that the Smurfs were so popular beyond their Belgian origins and Cartoon Network reruns, but maybe that’s why the soundtrack has so many Caribbean, Indian, and African influences and artists on it.

The soundtrack, which is out now via Roc Nation Distribution, also features James Corden, James Fauntleroy, The Indian Connect, Congolese-Belgian rapper Lous and the Yakuza, and Indian pop singer Natania. You can see the tracklist below.

You can listen to Tyla’s “Everything Goes With Blue” above.

Smurfs is due in theaters on July 18, 2025.