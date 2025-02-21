Everyone’s favorite blue creatures are heading back to the big screen thanks to the upcoming Smurfs movie. So, today (February 21), producers dropped the first musical offering from the Smurfs soundtrack.

Although the film isn’t set to hit theaters until July, Desi Trill, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania, and Subhi are ready to paint the town blue. On their cross-cultural and multi-language track, “Higher Love,” the musicians crafted a vibrant infectious energy to kick off any family-friendly event.

Cardi B opens the record with a hyped verse that played into the Belinda Carlisle “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” sample, rapping: “Everybody need love and I need some too / Diamonds look sad ’cause each one blue / I’m really true heart, tryna be humble / I’m lookin’ like proof that dreams come true like, Make Heaven on Earth, bae, I think you’re perfect / Sweet like desert but do you deserve it?”

DJ Khaled added his overjoyed ad-libs throughout the track. In a statement, he elaborated on those thrilling emotions. “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration,” he said. “Growing up I remember always watching the ‘Smurfs.’ It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on ‘Higher Love’ for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world.”

Listen to “Higher Love” above.

Smurfs will hit theaters on July 18. The Smurfs soundtrack is expected around that time. Find more information here.